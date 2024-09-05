Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,041. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.