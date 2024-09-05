Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,041. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
