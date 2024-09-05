Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $82,363,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

