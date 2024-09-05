Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $168.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

