Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.54 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

