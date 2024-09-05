Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after buying an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $219.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $700.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

