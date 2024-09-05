Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

