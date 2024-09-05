Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after acquiring an additional 231,987 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.71.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

WSO stock opened at $453.88 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.45.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

