Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,351,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.31 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

