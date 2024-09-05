Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $62.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.