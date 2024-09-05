Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $133.27.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

