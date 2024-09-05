Mattern Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

