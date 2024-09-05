Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

