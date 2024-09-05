Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $854,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 39.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

