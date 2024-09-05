Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after purchasing an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cintas by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $84,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $804.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $752.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.06. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $812.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

