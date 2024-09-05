Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $886.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $810.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

