Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 261,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,569. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

