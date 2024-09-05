Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after buying an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000.

VXUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,778. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

