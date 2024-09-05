Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $108.02. 230,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.