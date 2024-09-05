Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 185,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,683. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $127.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

