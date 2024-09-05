Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $272.06.

VTI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $272.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,269. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day moving average of $262.13. The company has a market capitalization of $408.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

