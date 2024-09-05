Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 391,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 1,326,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,355,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

