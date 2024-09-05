Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $506.96. 125,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,724. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.