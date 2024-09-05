McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 185.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $288.03 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

