McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $288.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.81.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

