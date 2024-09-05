McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $285.60 and last traded at $287.46. 481,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,501,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.66.

Specifically, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day moving average of $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.