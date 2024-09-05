McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $665.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Leerink Partners from $670.00 to $665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.93.

NYSE MCK traded down $48.16 on Thursday, reaching $523.12. The company had a trading volume of 825,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $577.92 and its 200-day moving average is $557.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 1-year low of $405.50 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $5,163,981. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in McKesson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

