McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.75-$32.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $32.19. McKesson also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $56.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $515.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 1-year low of $405.50 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,981 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

