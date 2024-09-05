McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.75-$32.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $32.19. McKesson also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.70-$7.00 EPS.
McKesson Price Performance
NYSE:MCK traded down $56.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $515.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 1-year low of $405.50 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.63.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.93.
View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,981 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.