Medibank Private Limited (MPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

