Medibank Private Limited (MPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Medibank Private Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.
About Medibank Private
