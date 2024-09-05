Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Down 11.1%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 131,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 38,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Melkior Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.40.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

