Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $258,620.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,964.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,187 shares of company stock worth $792,982. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.