Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $193.36. 236,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

