Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after acquiring an additional 573,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.74. 431,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,123. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

