Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after buying an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.15. The company had a trading volume of 317,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,852. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $293.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average is $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

