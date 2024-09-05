Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

