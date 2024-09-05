Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 730.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.10. 395,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

