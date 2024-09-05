Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 915 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

SPGI stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $517.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,439. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $517.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

