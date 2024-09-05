Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 2,410,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556,719. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

