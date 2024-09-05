Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

