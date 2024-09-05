Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the social networking company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Meta Platforms has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Platforms to earn $24.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $516.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,587,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,882,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.77. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $279.40 and a 1-year high of $544.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total value of $215,317.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,634.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total transaction of $215,317.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,634.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,913,948. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

