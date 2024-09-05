Metagenomi’s (MGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 417.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Metagenomi stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

