Metagenomi’s (MGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 417.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Metagenomi
Metagenomi Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metagenomi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000.
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metagenomi
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.