Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 55000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

