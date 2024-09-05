MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

CIF opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.82.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.