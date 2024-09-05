MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $10.46 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 237,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,169. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60.

