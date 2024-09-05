MGO Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 188,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,139. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

