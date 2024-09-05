Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MBH stock opened at GBX 97.24 ($1.28) on Thursday. Michelmersh Brick has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.80. The company has a market capitalization of £91.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.