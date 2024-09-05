Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 5.8%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.51 and last traded at $90.65. Approximately 6,322,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,253,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

