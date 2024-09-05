MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $17.44

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.50. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 269,317 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.