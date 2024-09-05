MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.80 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $27.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

