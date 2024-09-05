MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora Sells 275 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $117,672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.