MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.73 and last traded at $107.73. 399,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 807,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.23.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

